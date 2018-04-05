Passenger traffic in two Armenian airports grows by over 9%

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 9.3% in January-March 2018 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reveals.

Overall, 525,079 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.

According to the data, 3439 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in the first three months of 2018, down from last year’s 4894 tons.