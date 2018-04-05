Iraqi forces, U.S.-backed forces consider joint operation in Syria
April 5, 2018 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi forces and US-backed Syrian paramilitary groups are seriously contemplating a joint operation against Islamic State militants in Syria’s east, claims a Rojava leader, according to Al-Masdar News.
Speaking to Reuters, Kurdish leader Aldar Khalil recently said that IS has taken advantage of the extensive redeployment of US-backed Syrian forces from Deir ez-Zor province to other areas of the country by launching ‘revived’ attacks in the eastern Euphrates area.
Khalil added that because the terrorist group’s recent ‘expansion’ in the country’s east against US-backed Syrian forces (a reference to small counter-offensives by IS that have reportedly taken back some areas) also represents a threat to Iraq, the two may now conduct a joint operation to properly secure the international border.
Almost one week ago, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi officially expressed a desire to launch an anti-IS operation in eastern Syria in order to prevent the terrorist group from re-infiltrating Iraq.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
Lithuanian government approves new Armenia-EU agreement The Lithuanian government on Thursday, April 4 approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
St. Gregory of Narek statue unveiled in the Vatican The two-meter bronze statue was authored by prominent Armenian artist Davit Yerevantsi, while the architect of the project is Mikayel Hasratyan.
Passenger traffic in two Armenian airports grows by over 9% According to the data, 3439 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in the first three months of 2018, down from last year’s 4894 tons.