Iraqi forces, U.S.-backed forces consider joint operation in Syria

April 5, 2018 - 17:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi forces and US-backed Syrian paramilitary groups are seriously contemplating a joint operation against Islamic State militants in Syria’s east, claims a Rojava leader, according to Al-Masdar News.

Speaking to Reuters, Kurdish leader Aldar Khalil recently said that IS has taken advantage of the extensive redeployment of US-backed Syrian forces from Deir ez-Zor province to other areas of the country by launching ‘revived’ attacks in the eastern Euphrates area.

Khalil added that because the terrorist group’s recent ‘expansion’ in the country’s east against US-backed Syrian forces (a reference to small counter-offensives by IS that have reportedly taken back some areas) also represents a threat to Iraq, the two may now conduct a joint operation to properly secure the international border.

Almost one week ago, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi officially expressed a desire to launch an anti-IS operation in eastern Syria in order to prevent the terrorist group from re-infiltrating Iraq.

