Totti, Rivaldo and other A-list football stars to arrive in Armenia
April 7, 2018 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous football stars will arrive in Yerevan at the invitation of Artur Soghomonyan, a Russian businessman and the owner of the Armenian football club Pyunik, Rusarminfo reports.
“The World Cup will this year be held in Russia, and I just tried to take advantage of this situation and bring a piece of this World Cup to Armenia,” Soghomonyan explained.
“A match of legends will for the first time be held parallel to the World Championship, which will gather A-list stars in Armenia.”
The businessman said that Francesco Totti, Paolo Maldini, Ludovic Giuly, Youri Djorkaeff, Hernán Crespo, Javier Sanetti, Rivaldo have so far confirmed their participation.
Soghomonyan said many players will be visiting Armenia for the first time.
"The match of the legends" between the teams of Latin America and Europe will be held in Yerevan on July 8, and all profits from ticket sales will go to charity.
