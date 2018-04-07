Massive Turkish army convoy arrives in Hama: report
April 7, 2018 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A very large convoy of Turkish Army military vehicles has arrived in the Syrian province of Hama to establish a new observation point at the rebel stronghold town of Morek, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to reports, the Turkish forces convoy is some 100 plus vehicles in size and a significant part of it consists of infantry fighting vehicles and armored cars.
Per an agreement reached between Moscow and Ankara, the newly arrived Turkish Army units will set up an observation point within the vicinity of Morek and monitor the ongoing and so far rather successful ceasefire regime set for northwest Syria from the area.
Reports say that the new military camp at Morek is to be the ninth such observation point to be established by Turkish forces in Syria.
Photo. AP
