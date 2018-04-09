Germany to declare Armenia "safe country of origin" for asylum seekers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany plans to declare Armenia and Georgia as "safe countries of origin" in addition to Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria so that asylum applications can be dealt with more quickly, Der Westen reports.

As reported by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, 3,857 Armenians and 3,462 Georgians applied for asylum in Germany last year.

Lawmaker Stephan Mayer said that the country will deprive the jihadists of German passports

According to him, the Interior Ministry intends to deprive jihadists of German citizenship, provided that they have another citizenship.