Germany to declare Armenia "safe country of origin" for asylum seekers
April 9, 2018 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany plans to declare Armenia and Georgia as "safe countries of origin" in addition to Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria so that asylum applications can be dealt with more quickly, Der Westen reports.
As reported by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, 3,857 Armenians and 3,462 Georgians applied for asylum in Germany last year.
Lawmaker Stephan Mayer said that the country will deprive the jihadists of German passports
According to him, the Interior Ministry intends to deprive jihadists of German citizenship, provided that they have another citizenship.
Top stories
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Partner news
Latest news
Former president Serzh Sargsyan to stay in power, acting PM hints Acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan said former president Serzh Sargsyan will be nominated for the post of “the first face”.
Syrian army elite troops launch final assault on Douma In the engagement, the Tiger Forces Division, backed up by pro-government Palestinian fighters, assaulted Douma from the west and south.
Iranians reportedly killed, wounded in Israeli strike on Syrian airbase Claiming to be quoting journalists on the ground, the Russian Federal News Agency has reported that two Iranian servicemen were killed.
Armenia president accepts resignation of government Prime minister Karen Karapetyan submitted to president Armen Sarkissian the resignation of his government on April 9.