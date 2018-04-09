Armenia president accepts resignation of government

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan submitted to president Armen Sarkissian the resignation of his government on Monday, April 9 under Article 212 of the Constitution of Armenia.

Sarkissian accepted the resignation hours after he was sworn in as the country's fourth president.

The former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarkissian was sworn in as president at a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

The Cabinet members will continue serving pending the formation of a new government.

After a private meeting, president Sarkissian and acting prime minister Karapetyan addressed media representatives to summarize the results of the meeting and answer the journalists’ questions.