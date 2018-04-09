Former president Serzh Sargsyan to stay in power, acting PM hints

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Monday, April 9 announced that former president Serzh Sargsyan will be nominated for the post of “the first face”, which most probably means the country’s prime minister.

Former ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as president at a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan on Monday, and Sargsyan’s term as president ended.

Also Monday, Armenia made a full transition to a parliamentary system of government from a semi-presidential one.

“Taking into consideration the success of the current management configuration in the recent period, we decided to propose our fellow party members to maintain the current configuration, i.e. to nominate Serzh Sargsyan as the first person.”