Armenian president meets Deputy Speaker of Qatar's Advisory Council
April 11, 2018 - 10:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Armen Sarkissian met on Monday, April 9 Deputy Speaker of Qatar's Advisory Council Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Sulaiti in Yerevan on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, The Peninsula Qatar reports.
A former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarkissian was sworn in as president at a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan on Monday.
At the outset of the meeting, the Deputy Speaker conveyed the greetings of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his congratulations on assuming the post of the President.
The president entrusted the Deputy Speaker to convey his thanks and greetings to the Emir, on the participation of the State of Qatar in the ceremony of his inauguration and wished him health and wellness as well as further development for bilateral relations.
The inauguration took place in the presence of a number of leaders, heads, representatives of a number of countries and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Armenia.
On the sidelines of the inauguration, the Deputy Speaker met with Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (Parliament) Ara Babloyan.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the bilateral relations and means of developing joint parliamentary action between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Armenia.
