UK's May rejects Trump's call to join military strike against Syria
April 11, 2018 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British prime minister Theresa May told U.S. president Donald Trump on Tuesday, April 10 that Britain would need more evidence of a suspected chemical attack by the Assad regime before joining a military strike against Syria, The Times reports.
The prime minister rejected a swift retaliation as inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) prepared to visit the Damascus suburb where at least 40 people were reported to have been killed by chlorine gas on Saturday.
Trump had promised on Monday that he would decide the U.S. response within 48 hours. As that deadline approached, it appeared that he too was drawing back from an imminent strike.
The US president cancelled weekend travel plans amid reports that Russian and Iranian involvement in Syria had complicated White House calculations about the response.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Senator joining Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial sign unveiling Portantino will be joining the Genocide Memorial Committee for the unveiling of the 210 freeway signs for the Genocide Memorial.
Researchers identify genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s AThe researchers have pinpointed a gene called apoE4 as the potential primary genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.
Armenia a semi-consolidated authoritarian regime: Freedom House Armenia has been ranked as a semi-consolidated authoritarian regime in the in the Nations in Transit report by the Freedom House.
Syrian delegate for reconciliation shot by unknown gunman According to local reports, the government delegate, Saleh Al-Khatib, was reportedly shot in the rebel-held town of Yalda.