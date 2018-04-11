Yerevan a popular city among Russians on May holidays

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan is one of the most popular cities in the CIS space for traveling on May holidays among Russian travelers, Russian reservation service Tvil.ru reveals, singling out five such destinations.

The rating is based on the analysis of requests and reservation of hotels and apartments during the period from April 29 to May 10.

Also included in the list are Minsk (Belarus), Astana (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Brest (Belarus).

According to the service, tourists book accommodation at the beginning of May for an average of 4 nights in Yerevan and will spend 2800 rubles (apx. $45) a day.

Celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the battles of May are currently underway throughout Armenia.

Meanwhile, events marking the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan will be held on the weekend of September 29-30.