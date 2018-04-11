Camera traps in Armenia reserve capture rare Caucasian leopard (video)
April 11, 2018 - 17:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cameras of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve have for the first time in the history of the reserve recorded a Caucasian leopard.
The camera traps, in particular, captured a young male Caucasian leopard.
According to minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan, it can be assumed that if the animal has returned to the forest after the wildfire of 2017, there are sufficient conditions for hunting.
The director of the reserve, Hrach Hovakimyan, said that the materials obtained from the camera traps prove the presence of the leopard in the forest in the past 4 months.
According to him, traces of leopards had been periodically spotted in the Khosrov reserve, but it hadn’t been possible to photograph the animals themselves.
Read also: Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Top stories
This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Today Mirzoyan Library is home to more than 600 books and photography magazines, most of them donated by institutions and individuals.
Wildberries is planning to enter the Armenian market in 2018, Vladislav Bakalchuk, co-owner of the company, has said.
Yerevan is one of the top three popular cities of the CIS for traveling with children for the spring break, a reservation service says.
Partner news
Latest news
Nusra Front hunts down Jaysh al-Islam militants in Idlib According to sources, a number of wanted Jaysh al-Islam militants – mostly commanders – have been blacklisted by the jihadi group.
Armenians in Russia less likely to get a job than Jews: study Researchers registered the resumes of several hundred fictitious candidates on two Russian job search websites.
LA County Board of Supervisors commemorates Armenian Genocide Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis held a special presentation recognizing the Day of Remembrance for the Armenian Genocide.
Archaeologists may have discovered tomb of King Tut's wife Since January, about 100 Egyptian workers have been excavating the area in the western valley of Egypt's Valley of the Kings.