Camera traps in Armenia reserve capture rare Caucasian leopard

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cameras of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve have for the first time in the history of the reserve recorded a Caucasian leopard.

The camera traps, in particular, captured a young male Caucasian leopard.

According to minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan, it can be assumed that if the animal has returned to the forest after the wildfire of 2017, there are sufficient conditions for hunting.

The director of the reserve, Hrach Hovakimyan, said that the materials obtained from the camera traps prove the presence of the leopard in the forest in the past 4 months.

According to him, traces of leopards had been periodically spotted in the Khosrov reserve, but it hadn’t been possible to photograph the animals themselves.

