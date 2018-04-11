// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian delegate for reconciliation shot by unknown gunman

April 11, 2018 - 12:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Syrian government delegate for reconciliation in southern Damascus was reportedly shot on Wednesday, April 11 morning by an unknown gunman as he attempted to travel through the militant-held area, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local reports, the government delegate, Saleh Al-Khatib, was reportedly shot in the rebel-held town of Yalda in Damascus’ southern countryside.

The militant responsible for the shooting had managed to escape the scene of the crime before he could be apprehended by the local rebel forces.

No person or group has been blamed for the shooting yet.

Khatib is reportedly in critical condition and has been taken to a local hospital.

