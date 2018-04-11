Armenians in Russia less likely to get a job than Jews: study

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians in Russia find it more difficult to get a job than Jews, a joint study by scientists from the University of Exeter (UK) and Russia’s National Research University Higher School of Economics.

The researchers registered the resumes of several hundred fictitious candidates on two Russian job search websites.

In total, the researchers applied for more than 9,000 vacancies on behalf of representatives of 14 ethnic groups.

Since the names were assigned randomly, the difference in the employers' response can be interpreted as a reaction to the ethnicity of the candidates.

The results revealed that employers in Moscow and St. Petersburg react best to candidates with Russian surnames. 41% of Russians, as well as 40% of Ukrainians, 39% of Jews and 37% of Germans received an invitation for an interview.

The reaction of employers was completely different when it came to candidates with Caucasian and Central Asian names. Georgians were invited for interviews in 26% of cases, Armenians - in 27%, Chechens, Azerbaijanis, Tajiks and Uzbeks - in 28%, and Tatars - in 29%.