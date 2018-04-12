Serj Tankian creates Armenian coffee brand Kavat

PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down frontman, solo artist and score composer Serj Tankian shot an exclusive three-part "The Art of Work" series with Revolver magazine in his home in the Malibu mountains last year.

In episode two, he talks about his love of coffee and how it has intertwined with his creativity over the years, inspiring the musician to want to make his own coffee and, specifically, to introduce Armenian coffee to the rest of the world.

"I love working when I'm drinking coffee," he says.

He's aiming to do so with his new coffee brand Kavat.

In the vide below, Tankian brews up some Kavat, talks about the customs around Armenian coffee and discusses his mother's involvement in the venture.

Tankian unveiled his plans to create an Armenian coffee brand in an interview with Russia's Expert magazine.