Russian military builds new bridge in Deir ez-Zor
April 12, 2018 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian military has constructed a new bridge in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate after the previous one was destroyed during the heavy battle against the so-called Islamic State (IS), Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a Syrian military source in Deir ez-Zor, the new bridge connects the western bank of the Euphrates that is controlled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the eastern bank that is controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
With the newly constructed bridge, the Syrian military will now have access to the SDF lines, should they choose to launch an offensive in the future.
