Armenia ratifies deal on establishing air communication with Singapore
April 12, 2018 - 11:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, April 12 ratified an agreement on establishing air communication between Armenia and Singapore.
Under the deal, the sides can assign and change the air companies that will carry out the flights.
The cabinet approved the signing of agreements on establishing air communication with Canada and Singapore in January 2017.
The deal will boost the development of tourism and trade ties between Armenia and Singapore.
Top stories
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan election lacked genuine competition, int'l observers say The election took place within a restrictive political environment and under laws that curtail fundamental rights and freedoms.
Armenia drop to 98th position on FIFA ranking Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
ONEArmenia to launch micro businesses on Armenia’s border ONEArmenia, in partnership with Sahman NGO, has launched a new program to support micro and small businesses in Armenian communities.
Where the people of Karabakh briefly forget about the struggle: La Stampa From a very early age, children in Karabakh want to become soldiers or policemen and fight for their country, the article says.