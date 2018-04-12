Armenia drop to 98th position on FIFA ranking

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped to the 98th position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, April 12.

The team collected seven points in the FIFA World Cup qualifying round in 2017 and did not manage to qualify for finals.

Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.

Armenian and Estonian teams met on March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.

The Armenian squad, however, lost 0:1 to the Lithuanians in another friendly match on March 27.