Syrian army, Hezbollah launch major offensive to drive IS out of key town
April 12, 2018 - 19:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big counter-offensive against the Islamic State group (IS), targeting the latter’s positions near the key desert town of Al-Sukhnah.
Backed by their allies from Hezbollah and Liwaa Fatemiyoun, the Syrian army began the day by storming the IS-held areas along the Deir ez-Zor Highway.
According to a Syrian military source in nearby Palmyra, the Syrian Army managed to recapture some points from the Islamic State, but they have yet to recover all the ground they recently lost.
The source added that the Syrian Army recently sent a large number of reinforcements to the front in order to ensure the safety of Al-Sukhnah and to reopen the Deir ez-Zor Highway.
