Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian civilian truck near border

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a civilian truck in Armenia’s Tavush province on Thursday, April 12.

According to Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the vehicle was damaged, while the driver remained unharmed by the fire.

The Azerbaijani troops stopped shooting after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire.

The Azerbaijani armed forces on April 7 and the night through the next day violated the ceasefire for several times from Nakhijevan and opened fire towards the Armenian positions.