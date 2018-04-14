Azerbaijan employs firearms, grenade launcher to violate ceasefire

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 300 ceasefire violations - some 3300 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between April 8 and 14.

Besides firearms, the Azeri troops also employed an automatic grenade launcher.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line, retaliating only in case of extreme necessity.

Some 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line last week