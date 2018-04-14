Armenia: Civil Contract demonstrators leave radio building

PanARMENIAN.Net - Demonstrator left the Public Radio of Armenia just about one and a half hours after forcing their way into the building on Saturday, April 14.

The Civil Contract party which paralyzed traffic in downtown Yerevan to protest against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s premiership on Friday, entered the radio building on Saturday.

Thousands of demonstrators crowded a square in the Armenian capital to protest against Armenia's recent change of government form on Friday.

After spending the night in the square, the group woke up in the morning and started walking towards the radio building.

Head of the Civil Contract party, lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan was demanding the staff to let him go live on radio.

Some 20 minutes after entering the building, electricity was cut.

When Pashinyan realized that he won't be allowed to go life on radio, he and the demonstrators left the building.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) announced on Saturday that they have decided to nominate Sargsyan for the post of the prime minister of the country.