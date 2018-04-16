Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister was officially announced

PanARMENIAN.Net -

The joint sitting of the ruling Republican party and theArmenian Revolutionary Federationtook place in the National Assembly.

During the session it was decided to nominate Serzh Sargsyan as the candidate of for the role of Prime Minister.

The Armenian opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan becoming the new Prime Minister. Since the morning of April 16 the opposition has been making protests in the center of Yerevan. The parliament where Sargsyan’s party has majority will be electing the Prime Minister on April 17.