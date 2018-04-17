Armenian opposition continues the protests against ex-president becoming the new Prime Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

The protesters aim to close the roads around the National Assembly in order to prevent the Prime Minister elections to be held in the parliament.

The police announced that the demonstrations disturb the peace in the city and expressed their intentions and willingness to disperse the crowd. This morning 29 protesters were taken to police stations.

Yesterday, 46 people were injured during the clashes between the police and protesters. The injuries were caused by the special measures that had been taken by the police. One of the organizers of the protests, MP Nikol Pashinyan was also injured who soon recovered and returned from the hospital.

On April 17 the parliament will be electing the new Prime Minister. Sargsyan’s team has a majority in the parliament.