Pashinyan: we have information about provocateurs

April 17, 2018 - 17:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The leader of Civil Contract Party, MP Nikol Pashinyan reported that they have information about provocateurs among the protesters against Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister.

Pashinyan said that those are provocateurs sent by the ex-president Sargsyan.

“The police announced that they have the official decision to stop the demonstrations, however as long as the protest is peaceful they are not entitled to use force against it. They are trying to change the peaceful nature of our protest via provocateurs” said Pashinyan.

Ealier Pashinyan announced about starting a velvet revolution during the demonstrations which brought together thousands of people. Pashinyan also stated that on April 17 they will be having a demonstration with the most number of people in the history of Armenia. The opposition NP together with other protesters is walking around the city center periodically blocking government buildings and involving more people to the movement.

