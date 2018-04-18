66 people were taken to police stations in Yerevan
April 18, 2018 - 15:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As of 12:00, April 18, 66 people were taken to different police stations in Yerevan. The information was announced by the police information department.
The Armenian police announced that the participants and supporters of the illegal demonstrations started in Yerevan from April 13 constantly disturb the rights and freedom of the others as well as the activities of state bodies and organizations. The police encourage the organizers of the protests to stop the illegal demonstrations otherwise all the consequences of the actions taken by the police to disperse the protesters will lie on the organizers.
The Ministry of Education and Science urges the political forces to retain from the attempts of involving teenagers in mass demonstrations.
6 day in row mass protests against the new Prime Minister of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan are held in Yerevan. Many students and schoolchildren participate in the demonstrations.
