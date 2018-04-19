Iranian parliament approves constructions of hydroelectric stations on river Aras

On April 18, Iranian parliament approved the construction of hydroelectric power stations on river Aras voting 162 for, 5 against and 5 blank votes.

As reported by press, information and public relations department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, earlier on April 17, during the open session of IRI Majlis, it was decided to have an urgent discussion about the construction works on river Aras.

The project on construction of hydroelectric power station in Maghri has been on the list of the most important questions on the Armenian-Iranian economic relations agenda for many years.