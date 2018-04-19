Atom Egoyan says unable to join opposition rallies in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - On April 18, the leader of the initiation “Take a Step”, Nikol Pashinyan encouraged world-famous Armenian artists to come to Yerevan and join the opposition movement.

Factor.am contacted the famous Canadian-Armenian film director, Atom Egoyan, to try to find out what he thinks about the recent announcement of Pashinyan and whether the director is planning to visit Armenia on these days.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to come to Armenia as I have previously agreed professional obligations that I am not able to cancel”, said Egoyan.

Protests in Yerevan against the new Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan, continue for the 7th day in row. The protesters are closing streets in the city center and blocking the entrances to government buildings.

Follow the updates on the news feed