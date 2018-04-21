// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian police refuses to keep tolerating 'illegal behaviour' of protesters

April 21, 2018 - 18:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian police announced that they are not going to tolerate as defined “the illegal behaviour of the organizers and participants of the protests”.

The announcement was made on April 21, the 9th day of the mass protests against Serzh Sargsyan becoming Prime Minister.

“During the illegal strikes and protests any actions that may cause threats for state security, public order, crime prevention, health and morals of society as well as main rights and freedom of others will be immediately prevented or interrupted using any means including physical force depending on the nature of the illegal action” announced the police.

