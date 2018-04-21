Armenian police refuses to keep tolerating 'illegal behaviour' of protesters
April 21, 2018 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian police announced that they are not going to tolerate as defined “the illegal behaviour of the organizers and participants of the protests”.
The announcement was made on April 21, the 9th day of the mass protests against Serzh Sargsyan becoming Prime Minister.
“During the illegal strikes and protests any actions that may cause threats for state security, public order, crime prevention, health and morals of society as well as main rights and freedom of others will be immediately prevented or interrupted using any means including physical force depending on the nature of the illegal action” announced the police.
Top stories
Armenia, along with its northern neighbor, Georgia, is believed to be the birth place of wine, the magazine says.
During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.
This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Today Mirzoyan Library is home to more than 600 books and photography magazines, most of them donated by institutions and individuals.
Partner news
Latest news