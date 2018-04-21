// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pashinyan about Sargsyan’s announcement: I also think we may have irreversible losses

April 21, 2018 - 18:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan made an announcement urging Nikol Pashinyan to have a political dialogue in order to avoid irreversible losses.

Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the opposition protesting against the Prime Minister Sargsyan, responded to the recent announcement stating that he as well thinks that there may be irreversible losses.

“Hence I urge Serzh Sargsyan to immediately accept all of our requirements. We are ready to discuss only the terms of his resignation. We wish that the transfer of power to people takes place maximally without any major shocks”, said Pashinyan.

To the question – whether this is an ultimatum, Pashinyan answered that this stems from the sober assessment of the situation.

“I am not making decisions by myself; the decisions are made by the people. Yesterday when they heard about the announcement of the leader party representatives about having the dialogue, they started shouting ”too late, too late…”, said Pashinyan adding that “March 1” must not happen again.

“Is it not obvious that there is no edge with the previous events? There is one simple thing- in all of your (press) stated situations there have been candidacies for presidency which were accepted by one part of people and were denied by the other part. In this case each person fights for the dignity of his family”, said Pashinyan urging the head of National Security Service to tell the Chief of the police about the situation in Armenia.

Earlier Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan made an announcement urging Nikol Pashinyan to have a political dialogue in order to avoid irreversible losses. In particular the announcement stated “during the past week list of demonstrations and strikes took place in Yerevan. Each of our citizens has the right to hold peaceful demonstrations. The authorities respect this right and will continue doing so.”

