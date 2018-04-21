Armenian president meets opposition leader Pashinyan in Republic Square
April 21, 2018 - 19:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president, Armen Sarkissian is in Republic Square.
Earlier the president urged Nikol Pashinyan to meet for a dialogue in answer to which Pashinyan invited Sarkissian to the Republic Square.
The protesters who are gathered in the centre of the city are shouting “President! President!”, “Nikol! Nikol!”, “President, reject Serzh!”.
After about 10 minutes long conversation, to the question of the press whether negotiations will take place, the president Sarkissian answered “I hope so” and left.
The president made no other comments only stating that he will be inviting the press to his office.
Protests against the third president Serzh Sargsyan are held in Yerevan.
