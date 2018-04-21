// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Defence army: Azerbaijan intensively violates ceasefire

April 21, 2018 - 19:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Since 14:35, April 21, Azerbaijan intensively violates ceasefire regime from different caliber weapons on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces.

As reported by the press service of the defence army, in different parts of the contact line in particular in east and south- east regions, active movements of Azerbaijani army’s live forces and military equipment are noticeable.

Frontier subdivisions of defence army carefully follow the enemy’s actions and in case of necessity take appropriate actions based on the situation, stated the announcement.

Protests against the third president Serzh Sargsyan are held in Yerevan.

