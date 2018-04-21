Defence army: Azerbaijan intensively violates ceasefire
April 21, 2018 - 19:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Since 14:35, April 21, Azerbaijan intensively violates ceasefire regime from different caliber weapons on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces.
As reported by the press service of the defence army, in different parts of the contact line in particular in east and south- east regions, active movements of Azerbaijani army’s live forces and military equipment are noticeable.
Frontier subdivisions of defence army carefully follow the enemy’s actions and in case of necessity take appropriate actions based on the situation, stated the announcement.
Protests against the third president Serzh Sargsyan are held in Yerevan.
Top stories
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
Partner news