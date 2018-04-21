// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Donald Tusk and Juncker congratulated Sargsyan on becoming Prime Minister

April 21, 2018 - 20:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As posted on the official website of the Prime Minister of RA, Mr. Donald Tusk, President of the European Council and Mr. Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission addressed a congratulatory letter to the newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan.

The joint letter by the two officials stated “We would like to congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. Relations between the European Union and Armenia have been strengthened with the signature of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on 24 November 2017 and of the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities of last February.”

In the letter the officials also expressed their willingness to continue the cooperation with the new PM in his new position “particularly on the implementation of the new Agreement, including with a view to further consolidating democracy, strengthening rule of law and protecting human rights. In this context, we trust that Armenian authorities will do everything to respect the right of citizens to exercise freedom of assembly in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the law.” “Finally, we count on your continued positive engagement within the Eastern Partnership and for our joint efforts to promote security, stability, democracy and prosperity of Armenia and of the broader region” the official letter concluded.

Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

