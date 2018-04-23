// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian opposition continues protests against ex-president becoming new PM

April 23, 2018 - 15:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - April 23 is the 11th day of the Armenian opposition holding mass protests against the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan becoming the new Prime Minster of the country.

Since early morning the protesters started peaceful demonstrations in different districts of Yerevan and in the center of the city.

Earlier negotiations between Sargsyan and Pashinyan which barely lasted for 5 minutes took place. Armenian PM refused to continue the meeting with the opposition leader who demanded to talk only about his resignation. After the meeting the protesters moved towards one of the districts of Yerevan where the police attacked the crowd and arrested Pashinyan and 2 other MPs.

The demonstrations in Yerevan are being held since April 13. On April 17, the Armenian parliament where the leading party has a majority, elected SerzhSargsyan for the role of the new PM. Sargsyan was the president of the country for 10 years. In 2015 Armenia had a constitutional referendum as a result of which the form of government has changed from semi-presidential to parliamentary.

