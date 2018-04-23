Armenia prime minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, April 23 resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators paralyzed traffic across the country for more than 10 days to protest against his premiership.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan led the campaign #RejectSerzh against the former president's appointment as prime minister․

Sargsyan and Pashinyan met on Sunday with the former rejecting demands to step down, as riot police and demonstrators clashed in the capital. Nearly 200 protesters were also detained.

Shortly afterwards, Pashinyan and two other lawmakers form the Yelk bloc - Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan - were forcibly taken from the rally and were released on Monday.

Sargsyan said is his announcement on Monday that he addresses the Armenian people as the leader of the government for the last time stating as he fulfills "the request of the nation and resigns from the position of the Prime Minister of the country."

“I address to all the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, to all the elders and the youth, to all the women and men;

"I address to all the people shouting “Reject Serzh” day and night and to everyone who reach their workplaces despite the paralyzed streets of the city to unconditionally perform their duty;

"I address to everyone who has been following the events live for days and to those who have been insuring public security;

"I address to courageous soldiers and officers standing on the borders and to all my army friends;

"I address to my friends in the [Republican] Party and to all the political forces and figures;

"As the leader of the country, I address to you for the last time," Sargsyan said in his statement.

"Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong. The current situation has several solutions, but I am not willing to pursue any of those. That is not who I am. I am resigning from the role of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The demonstrations on the streets are against me taking the role. I fulfill your request. I wish "peace and harmony to our country."