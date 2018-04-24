Kim Kardashian slips up while saluting Armenian protesters

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has congratulated the peaceful Armenian protesters with an epic photo which was taken during her visit to Yerevan in 2015.

The picture depicts herself and an old woman who is known in Armenia as the "HHK tatik", which means "the grandmother from/of RPA" (the Republican Party of Armenia.) The woman is famous for praising the RPA on every possible occasion.

Ironically, demonstrators wanted the resignation of former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan who is still the head of the ruling Republican Party.

"It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It’s a historic day for Armenia," Kardashian said in a tweet.

"I used this image of me in Armenia because this woman touched my heart and to me she represents the heart of so many strong Armenians!"

Sargsyan resigned from the prime minister's post on Monday, April 23.