Kim Kardashian slips up while saluting Armenian protesters
April 24, 2018 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has congratulated the peaceful Armenian protesters with an epic photo which was taken during her visit to Yerevan in 2015.
The picture depicts herself and an old woman who is known in Armenia as the "HHK tatik", which means "the grandmother from/of RPA" (the Republican Party of Armenia.) The woman is famous for praising the RPA on every possible occasion.
Ironically, demonstrators wanted the resignation of former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan who is still the head of the ruling Republican Party.
"It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It’s a historic day for Armenia," Kardashian said in a tweet.
"I used this image of me in Armenia because this woman touched my heart and to me she represents the heart of so many strong Armenians!"
Sargsyan resigned from the prime minister's post on Monday, April 23.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
Latest news
Dutch court clears way for two children to be deported to Armenia The Dutch court upheld former justice minister Klaas Dijkhoff’s decision not to give the children a residency permit.
Armenian Genocide victims remembered in London The British Armenian community on April 21 marched in London to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide.
U.S. envoy hails former Armenian PM's leadership after resignation U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills is pleased with the outcome of developments in Yerevan in the past two weeks.
Armenian nation united despite unresolved problems: acting PM Karapetyan said that the Armenian people are thus reaffirming their determination to create a strong statehood and a free society.