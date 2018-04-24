U.S. envoy hails former Armenian PM's leadership after resignation
April 24, 2018 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills is pleased with the outcome of developments in Yerevan in the past two weeks.
The diplomat hailed the Armenian people and the demonstrators on behalf of the U.S. Department of State and the American nation.
The envoy also appreciated the work of the government, the police and the security forces.
Mills praised former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan for his leadership and listening to the Armenian people. Sargsyan's resignation, according to him, was a difficult decision.
Scenes of jubilation were observed throughout Yerevan towards the end of Monday, April 23 after Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation.
Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan led the campaign #RejectSerzh against the former president's appointment as prime minister․
Sargsyan and Pashinyan met on Sunday with the former rejecting demands to step down, as riot police and demonstrators clashed in the capital. Nearly 200 protesters were also detained.
Shortly afterwards, Pashinyan and two other lawmakers form the Yelk bloc - Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan - were arrested to be released on Monday.
All those who were detained, have already been set free.
