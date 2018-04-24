Comparing situation in Armenia to that of Ukraine inappropriate: Kremlin

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kremlin would not draw parallels between what is happening in Armenia and the coup d'état in Ukraine, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, April 24.

According to him, the situation is completely different, and the comparison is inappropriate.

“Of course, we still have to analyze the situation, and I repeat: we are closely following the developments,” Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

“But now I can say that it's inappropriate to draw any kind of comparison with Ukraine,” Peskov said in response to a question whether the events in Armenia can be considered a coup d'état, as similar events in Ukraine were also carried out "under pressure from street.”

Serzh Sargsyan resigned as Armenia’s prime minister under pressure from mass civil unrest, led mainly by young people, in the capital, Yerevan, on Tuesday, April 23.