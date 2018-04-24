Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges int'l recognition of Armenian Genocide
April 24, 2018 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians showed to the world a great model of soft power and today they are demonstrating unity in remembering the victims of the first Genocide of 20th century, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 24.
On Tuesday, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
"It is time to internationally recognize this crime against humanity and to empower modern society’s commitment to prevent the repetition of such atrocities," the Arsenal playmaker said.
"Our gratitude to dozen of countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide."
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
Latest news
Thousands set to march in LA on Armenian Genocide anniv. Tens of thousands of people are expected to march through the streets of Hollywood and LA to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide.
Three inspiring activists nominated for $1.1 million Aurora Prize The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee announced three humanitarians as potential recipients of the 2018 Prize.
U.S. says ready to work with new Armenian government The United States is ready to work with the Armenian government which will replace the office of former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan.
Opposition MP leads massive crowd to Armenian Genocide memorial The member of parliament had earlier said that the crowd will march towards Tsitsernakaberd and focus on the commemoration.