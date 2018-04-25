U.S. calls for peaceful transition of power in Armenia
April 25, 2018 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States Department of State in a statement on Tuesday, April 24 urged all sides engaged in the two-week peaceful disobedience in Armenia to engage constructively to ensure a peaceful transition of power.
Serzh Sargsyan resigned as Armenia’s prime minister under pressure from mass civil unrest, led mainly by young people, in the capital, Yerevan, on Tuesday, April 23.
“The coming days represent a historic moment for the people of Armenia and its elected leaders, as they embark on the process of forming a new government,” Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.
“We urge all sides to engage constructively, within the legal framework of the Armenian constitution, to ensure a peaceful transition of power that follows the rule of law.”
Nauert said the U.S. looks forward to working closely with a new government on the many areas of shared interest between the United States and Armenia.
“As a friend and partner to Armenia, we commend the Armenian people for engaging in dialogue to forge their sovereign future through democratic and peaceful means,” she added.
Scenes of jubilation were observed throughout Yerevan towards the end of Monday, April 23 after Sargsyan announced his resignation.
Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign #RejectSerzh against the former president's appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.
Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from the prime minister’s post, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
Top stories
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey angered by Trump's wording in Armenian Genocide speech Turkey was angered by U.S. president Donald Trump’s “inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history”.
Toronto van attack suspect spread anti-women ideology on Facebook Minassian posted on Facebook what appears to be a message praising a man who vowed to "destroy" women who rejected him.
Russia: Developments in Armenia are Yerevan's 'domestic affair' Russia expects that the situation in Armenia will be solved soon based on a consensus decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Argentina commemorates 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide The Armenian community of Argentina marked the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with a rally and an act.