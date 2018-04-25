// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Germania launching direct Berlin-Yerevan flights on June 16

Germania launching direct Berlin-Yerevan flights on June 16
April 25, 2018 - 13:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germania air company will be offering direct flights from Berlin to Yerevan starting from June 16, Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) reports.

The carrier has already applied to the GDCA for launching the route.

Germania is set fly to the Armenian capital once a week.

Discussions to establish direct air communication between the two countries began in summer 2016 when the GDCA met a Germania representative to discuss the issue.

 Top stories
Armenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of GenocideArmenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of Genocide
In April 1915, the Ottoman government embarked upon the systematic decimation of its civilian Armenian population.
Exploring the world of Armenian brandy: ForbesExploring the world of Armenian brandy: Forbes
Armenia, along with its northern neighbor, Georgia, is believed to be the birth place of wine, the magazine says.
CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20
During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Smithsonian Folklife Festival to focus on 'Armenia’s exuberant hospitality'
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
Armenia first country in the region to launch IQOS
Armenia smokers to protest proposed smoking ban
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia’s ruling RPA says will nominate candidate for PM soon The ruling Republican Party of Armenia will nominate its candidate for the prime minister’s post soon, Vahram Baghdasaryan said.
Turkey angered by Trump's wording in Armenian Genocide speech Turkey was angered by U.S. president Donald Trump’s “inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history”.
Toronto van attack suspect spread anti-women ideology on Facebook Minassian posted on Facebook what appears to be a message praising a man who vowed to "destroy" women who rejected him.
Russia: Developments in Armenia are Yerevan's 'domestic affair' Russia expects that the situation in Armenia will be solved soon based on a consensus decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.