Germania launching direct Berlin-Yerevan flights on June 16

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germania air company will be offering direct flights from Berlin to Yerevan starting from June 16, Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) reports.

The carrier has already applied to the GDCA for launching the route.

Germania is set fly to the Armenian capital once a week.

Discussions to establish direct air communication between the two countries began in summer 2016 when the GDCA met a Germania representative to discuss the issue.