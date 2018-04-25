Armenia’s ruling RPA says will nominate candidate for PM soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia will nominate its candidate for the prime minister’s post soon, head of RPA’s parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters on Wednesday, April 25, reminding that his party currently holds parliamentary majority.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign #RejectSerzh against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

Sargsyan on Monday resigned from the prime minister’s post, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan and Karapetyan were scheduled to meet on early Wednesday but the meeting was canceled. Pashinyan urged demonstrators to resume the rally, with the protesters paralyzing traffic on several major avenues and streets in Yerevan and gathering at the Republic Square.