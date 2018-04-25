Turkey sees Nagorno Karabakh issue 'as its own' - Erdogan
April 25, 2018 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara has seen the Nagorno Karabakh issue as its own from the beginning, Anadolu Agency reports.
During a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's newly-elected president Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan said Turkey's biggest desire is for the issue to be resolved urgently "within the scope of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, inviolability of its borders, and within the scope of UN resolutions."
Earlier, Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım on March 14 called on the international community "to exert pressure on Armenia" to resolve the Karabakh conflict.
The OSCE Minsk Group is mandated to find a peaceful settlement of the conflict, based on three principles: the non-use of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.
Photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
ARF Dashnaktsutyun leaves coalition with Armenia’s ruling RPA The Armenian Revolutionary Federation is leaving the coalition with the ruling Republican Party (RPA), the ARF announced.
Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide in Ottawa Thousands of Canadians from across the country gathered in Ottawa to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Civil disobedience marches in Armenia violate the law: U.S. envoy Mills reiterated the U.S. government’s position and stressed that all the processes should comply with the Constitution.
Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from post of RPA chief ‘on the agenda’ The lawmaker said Sargsyan is not involved in discussions, while the acting prime minister is making decisions with the president.