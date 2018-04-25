Turkey sees Nagorno Karabakh issue 'as its own' - Erdogan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara has seen the Nagorno Karabakh issue as its own from the beginning, Anadolu Agency reports.

During a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's newly-elected president Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan said Turkey's biggest desire is for the issue to be resolved urgently "within the scope of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, inviolability of its borders, and within the scope of UN resolutions."

Earlier, Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım on March 14 called on the international community "to exert pressure on Armenia" to resolve the Karabakh conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group is mandated to find a peaceful settlement of the conflict, based on three principles: the non-use of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.