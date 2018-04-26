Armenia’s ruling RPA says “ready to discuss anything with any side”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia is ready to discuss any issue with all the parties, according to a statement from the RPA, after negotiations were stalled due to the sides’ inability to reach an agreement on the agenda of discussions.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan and acting prime minister from the ruling party Karen Karapetyan were scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 25 but the meeting was canceled. Pashinyan urged demonstrators to resume the rally, with the protesters paralyzing traffic on several major avenues and streets in Yerevan and gathering at the Republic Square again.

Sargsyan and Karapetyan on Wednesday evening met the members of the RPA’s parliamentary faction to discuss the reasons behind the former PM’s decision to resign and the various formats of working in the National Assembly, the statement said.

Sargsyan, in particular, urged his fellow party members to "prioritize internal stability and security of the country, which can be achieved only through the unity of the Republicans."

Also, they agreed to explore the issue of changing the chairman of the party.