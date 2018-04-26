Armenia: Two opposition leaders meet “to discuss politics”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The leader of the civil campaign demanding the resignation of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, April 25 met the head of the opposition Tsarukyan bloc, Gagik Tsarukyan, Pashinyan revealed in a Facebook post.

“We discussed the current political situation and the possible ways out. More discussions will follow,” Pashinyan said.

An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads the campaign against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan and acting prime minister from the ruling party Karen Karapetyan were scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 25 but the meeting was canceled. Pashinyan urged demonstrators to resume the rally, with the protesters paralyzing traffic on several major avenues and streets in Yerevan and gathering at the Republic Square again.

Later on Wednesday, the Republican Party of Armenia declared it is ready to discuss any issue with all the parties.