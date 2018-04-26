Syrian troops storm Islamic State defenses in southern Damascus
April 26, 2018 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army, backed by paramilitary forces and Palestinian fighters, continues to break through the Islamic State defense lines in the southern districts of Damascus in bid to reclaim the last insurgent enclave, Al-Masdar News reports.
The government forces are deploying heavy fire-power to storm the heavily-fortified neighborhoods. Troops initiated the ground invasion after shelling the area with artillery, missiles and airstrikes.
Footage posted online shows part of the clashes taking place in al-Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp where the Syrian Army unleashes the highly-destructive Golan 1000 ground-to-ground missiles.
