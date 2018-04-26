// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia parliament to discuss election of new PM on May 1

April 26, 2018 - 12:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue of electing a new prime minister will be discussed on May 1, the president of the Armenian National Assembly said in a statement on Thursday, April 26.

According to Ara Babloyan, the discussion will be held by virtue of law at a special sitting of the parliament.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan and acting prime minister from the ruling party Karen Karapetyan were scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 25 but the meeting was canceled. Pashinyan urged demonstrators to resume the rally, with the protesters paralyzing traffic on several major avenues and streets in Yerevan and gathering at the Republic Square again.

Later on Wednesday, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia declared it is ready to discuss any issue with all the parties.

