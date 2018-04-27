Lawmaker says Armenia’s ruling RPA won’t vote for opposition leader
April 27, 2018 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - No regime change has taken place in Armenia, lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party (RPA) Gevorg Kostanyan said, ruling out that RPA might vote for Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the street movement which seeks the resignation of the authorities.
An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads the campaign against the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).
Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
According to him, change of power in a country with a parliamentary system of government means change of parliamentary majority.
“The replacement of prime minister of other officials cannot be viewed as a regime change,” Kostanyan explained.
“Speaking about power change is absurd unless the parliamentary majority changes.”
Top stories
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army filmed readying for upcoming west Idlib offensive (video) The Syrian military is preparing to launch the west Idlib offensive that will target the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour.
SOAD guitarist's latest single commemorates Armenian Genocide "All of our lives we've put up a fight, all heroes have died," Daron sings in his trademark, almost operatic way.
U.S. Senate bill seeks to ban F-35 sales to Turkey Under this legislation, the White House would to certify that Ankara isn't working to degrade NATO interoperability.
Mkhitaryan could return for second leg of Arsenal vs Atletico: The Times Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return for the second leg of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid on May 3.