Lawmaker says Armenia’s ruling RPA won’t vote for opposition leader

PanARMENIAN.Net - No regime change has taken place in Armenia, lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party (RPA) Gevorg Kostanyan said, ruling out that RPA might vote for Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the street movement which seeks the resignation of the authorities.

An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads the campaign against the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

According to him, change of power in a country with a parliamentary system of government means change of parliamentary majority.

“The replacement of prime minister of other officials cannot be viewed as a regime change,” Kostanyan explained.

“Speaking about power change is absurd unless the parliamentary majority changes.”