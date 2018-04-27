Syrian army filmed readying for upcoming west Idlib offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military is making preparations to launch their long-awaited west Idlib offensive that will target the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour.

Video footage of the Syrian Marines training for the upcoming battle was leaked on YouTube recently.

In the video, the Syrian army is seen training with live ammunition while emulating real battle situations.

The Syrian Marines have not taken part in any significant battles since their offensive in Palmyra; however, they are expected to take part in the upcoming Jisr Al-Shughour operation.