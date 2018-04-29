// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

U.S. continues to monitor situation in Armenia: State Dept.

U.S. continues to monitor situation in Armenia: State Dept.
April 29, 2018 - 13:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States continues to monitor closely the situation in Armenia, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Saturday, April 28.

An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Nikol Pashinyan leads a campaign throughout Armenia against the ruling authorities.

Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.

"As a friend of Armenia, we urge all parties to engage in good faith negotiations on the formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution, and to reach a resolution that reflects the interests of all Armenians."

"We support the ongoing efforts of the Office of President [Armen] Sarkissian to facilitate dialogue between all parties. We continue to commend the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, and trust that the security forces and those exercising their right to peaceful protest will remain committed to non-violence in the days to come."

 Top stories
Armenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in SwitzerlandArmenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in Switzerland
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
GOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian GenocideGOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian Genocide
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India festArmenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summitCreative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's RPA won’t hinder PM vote ‘if single candidate nominated’ An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Nikol Pashinyan leads a campaign against the ruling authorities.
Influential Islamic State leader arrested in Iraq: media the media reported that an Daesh linked terrorist possessing a Kornet anti-tank guided missile was arrested in northern Baghdad.
Opposition leader, Armenia president meet again “We discussed the latest developments in the political life of the country and the possible ways out,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
Armenia: Ruling Republicans won't nominate candidate for PM An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads the campaign against the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).