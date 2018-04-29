U.S. continues to monitor situation in Armenia: State Dept.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States continues to monitor closely the situation in Armenia, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Saturday, April 28.

An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Nikol Pashinyan leads a campaign throughout Armenia against the ruling authorities.

Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.

"As a friend of Armenia, we urge all parties to engage in good faith negotiations on the formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution, and to reach a resolution that reflects the interests of all Armenians."

"We support the ongoing efforts of the Office of President [Armen] Sarkissian to facilitate dialogue between all parties. We continue to commend the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, and trust that the security forces and those exercising their right to peaceful protest will remain committed to non-violence in the days to come."