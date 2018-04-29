Opposition leader, Armenia president meet again

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of a street campaign demanding a change of power in Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday, April 28 evening met with president Armen Sarkissian.

“We discussed the latest developments in the political life of the country and the possible ways out,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads the campaign that has seen thousands of Armenians take to the streets in massive protests.

Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.